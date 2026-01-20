How to watch Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a new prequel series set 100 years before Game of Thrones and 72 years after House of the Dragon, has released its first episode this week.
- Based on George RR Martin's novellas, starting with The Hedge Knight, the show follows Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, and his squire Egg, portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.
- Co-creator Ira Parker indicated the series will focus less on magic and more on the lives of ordinary people and the lower classes, describing the era as akin to 14th-century Britain.
- The six-episode series premiered its first instalment on Monday, 19 January, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.
- In the UK, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is available to stream on Sky and NOW.