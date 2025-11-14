Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Netflix’s most-watched film ever prevented from winning major award

KPop Demon Hunters trailer
  • Netflix's animated film KPop Demon Hunters has been blocked from receiving a BAFTA nomination.
  • The film did not meet BAFTA's eligibility criteria, which requires at least 10 commercial screenings in UK cinemas for a minimum of seven days.
  • Netflix's attempt to secure a nomination by releasing the film in UK cinemas after its streaming premiere was rejected by the BAFTA film committee.
  • Despite this, KPop Demon Hunters remains eligible for the Oscars due to a theatrical release in the US prior to its streaming debut.
  • The film is Netflix's most-watched ever, has received record-high critical and audience scores, and its fictional K-pop group made Billboard history.
