KPop Demon Hunters to make their international live debut

Global stars announced as BAFTA Film Awards performers
  • The vocalists behind the fictional K-Pop group Huntr/x from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters are scheduled to make their international live debut at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.
  • Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who voice the characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, will perform their chart-topping single 'Golden' at the ceremony.
  • “Golden” recently made history by becoming the first K-Pop song to secure a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
  • The track achieved significant chart success, dominating the Billboard chart for eight weeks and the UK charts for 10 weeks, and was among Spotify’s global top 10 streamed songs of 2025.
  • KPop Demon Hunters, released in June 2025, quickly became Netflix’s most popular film and has garnered an Oscar nomination, Golden Globes, Grammys, and Critics’ Choice awards.
