Kris Jenner reveals ‘the only thing that’s real’ on her face

While speaking to her mom, Kim Kardashian also claimed that her teeth were real, noting, ‘Never had a veneer, baby’
While speaking to her mom, Kim Kardashian also claimed that her teeth were real, noting, ‘Never had a veneer, baby’ (Getty Images)
  • Kris Jenner recently joked about her facelift with her daughter, Kim Kardashian, during an episode of The Kardashians.
  • They were discussing the cosmetic procedures they’ve had done when a producer asked about their noses.
  • “The noses are probably the only thing that’s real,” Jenner responded, before she laughed hysterically with her daughter.
  • Kris confirmed in June that she had undergone a facelift and she said in an interview with Vogue Arabia that this was a “refresh” as she had a previous facelift approximately 15 years ago, which was documented on her former reality show.
  • Kris said her decision to have the procedure was to be “the best version of myself” and to inspire others not to fear cosmetic surgeries.
