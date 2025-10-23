Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kristen Bell skips Today show amid anniversary post backlash

Kristen Bell Skips ‘Today’ Show Amid Dax Shepard Anniversary Post Backlash
  • Kristen Bell received significant backlash for an Instagram post celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary to husband Dax Shepard.
  • The criticism arose from an “insensitive” caption that joked about domestic violence, which many found inappropriate, especially as October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
  • Following the controversy, Bell unexpectedly missed her scheduled appearance on the Today show to promote her new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This.
  • Her co-star, Justine Lupe, attended the talk show alone and did not address Bell's absence.
  • Bell is still expected to attend an evening screening and conversation for Nobody Wants This season two in New York.
