Kristen Bell skips Today show amid anniversary post backlash
- Kristen Bell received significant backlash for an Instagram post celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary to husband Dax Shepard.
- The criticism arose from an “insensitive” caption that joked about domestic violence, which many found inappropriate, especially as October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- Following the controversy, Bell unexpectedly missed her scheduled appearance on the Today show to promote her new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This.
- Her co-star, Justine Lupe, attended the talk show alone and did not address Bell's absence.
- Bell is still expected to attend an evening screening and conversation for Nobody Wants This season two in New York.