Kristen Stewart calls out ‘crazy’ Hollywood double standard
- Kristen Stewart criticised Hollywood's double standards, stating male actors are "aggrandised for retaining self" in performances, a privilege not extended to women.
- She suggested male actors employ techniques like method acting to balance the emotional and "unmasculine" vulnerability inherent in performing.
- Stewart highlighted that performance is inherently submissive and questioned why female method actors are not perceived in the same way as their male counterparts.
- She observed male actors often project bravado to make their vulnerability appear as a "magic trick," avoiding perceived embarrassment.
- Stewart recounted a conversation where a male actor dismissed actresses as "crazy" when discussing female method acting, reinforcing the gender bias.