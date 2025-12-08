Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kristen Stewart calls out ‘crazy’ Hollywood double standard

Kristen Stewart on playing 'the most famous woman in the world'
  • Kristen Stewart criticised Hollywood's double standards, stating male actors are "aggrandised for retaining self" in performances, a privilege not extended to women.
  • She suggested male actors employ techniques like method acting to balance the emotional and "unmasculine" vulnerability inherent in performing.
  • Stewart highlighted that performance is inherently submissive and questioned why female method actors are not perceived in the same way as their male counterparts.
  • She observed male actors often project bravado to make their vulnerability appear as a "magic trick," avoiding perceived embarrassment.
  • Stewart recounted a conversation where a male actor dismissed actresses as "crazy" when discussing female method acting, reinforcing the gender bias.
In full

