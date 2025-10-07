Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sex And The City star apologises for behaviour on set

The star of Sex and the City has apologised for her behaviour on set
The star of Sex and the City has apologised for her behaviour on set (Getty Images)
  • Kristin Davis, who portrayed Charlotte York in Sex and the City, has apologised to co-star Bridget Moynihan for her unfriendly behaviour on set.
  • Davis admitted she internalised the character Charlotte's animosity towards Moynihan's character, Natasha Naginsky, who was a rival to Carrie Bradshaw.
  • Moynihan accepted the apology, noting that Davis later made amends by being particularly kind when they met at the gym.
  • Both Charlotte and Natasha's characters returned in the spin-off series And Just Like That, which concluded its third and final season earlier this year.
  • An Independent critic expressed significant disappointment with And Just Like That, describing its treatment of the original characters as 'abominable' and 'depleting'.
