Kylie Jenner makes surprise appearance in new music video
- Pop superstar Charli XCX has unveiled a new music video for "Residue", featuring an army of clones and a surprise cameo from reality television personality Kylie Jenner.
- The track is by her collaborator AG Cook and is featured in her new satirical film, The Moment, which offers a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon surrounding her 2024 album, Brat.
- The video showcases Charli XCX in her distinctive 'Brat era' style, with flashes of the album's signature green colour throughout a warehouse setting.
- The A24-produced film, also starring Alexander Skarsgård and Rosanna Arquette, has received mixed reviews, though critics have praised Charli XCX's "natural, engaging" acting.
- The Moment is scheduled for release in the US on 30 January, and will be available in British and Irish cinemas from 20 February.