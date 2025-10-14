Kylie Jenner releases first song ‘Fourth Strike’
- Kylie Jenner has officially launched her music career, featuring on Terror Jr’s new song, “Fourth Strike,” released on Monday night.
- The media mogul is embracing the identity of 'King Kylie,' a nod to her alter ego from 2014-2016, and sings on the bridge of the experimental pop track.
- “Fourth Strike” is a continuation of Terror Jr's “Three Strikes,” which was used in a Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss ad campaign nearly a decade ago.
- Fans reacted negatively to Jenner's musical debut, with many criticizing her use of autotune and suggesting she stick to her cosmetics business.
- Alongside her music release, Jenner announced a new 'King Kylie' cosmetics collection, set to launch on October 18, fulfilling fan requests for a revival of the era.