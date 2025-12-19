Kylie beats Wham! to take her first UK Christmas No 1
- Kylie Minogue has secured this year’s coveted UK Christmas number one with her new track, ‘Xmas’.
- The Australian pop icon has become the first woman to achieve number one singles across four different decades.
- This marks Minogue’s first UK Christmas number one, and she is the first solo female artist in 12 years to land the title.
- ‘Xmas’ features on the 10th-anniversary edition of her album Kylie Christmas, which topped the UK albums chart last week.
- Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ ranked second in the singles chart after winning in both 2023 and 2024.