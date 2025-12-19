Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kylie beats Wham! to take her first UK Christmas No 1

Related: Kylie Minogue performs at Bilbao BBK Live 2025
  • Kylie Minogue has secured this year’s coveted UK Christmas number one with her new track, ‘Xmas’.
  • The Australian pop icon has become the first woman to achieve number one singles across four different decades.
  • This marks Minogue’s first UK Christmas number one, and she is the first solo female artist in 12 years to land the title.
  • ‘Xmas’ features on the 10th-anniversary edition of her album Kylie Christmas, which topped the UK albums chart last week.
  • Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ ranked second in the singles chart after winning in both 2023 and 2024.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in