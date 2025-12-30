Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kym Marsh reveals devastating impact of being called ‘fat’ on hit TV show

Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima dance Cha Cha Cha on Strictly
  • Kym Marsh has revealed the profound impact of being publicly called "fat" by TV producer Nigel Lythgoe during her time on the reality show Popstars over two decades ago.
  • Marsh described feeling "humiliated and ashamed" by the remarks, stating they made her feel like "an object, an item, not a human being" despite being chosen for her talent.
  • She reflected that such comments, made during the 2001 music competition that formed Hear’Say, would "never get away with today" due to changing societal standards.
  • Marsh also discussed a potential Hear’Say reunion, offering a hopeful but non-committal "never say never" response, noting the group members still communicate.
  • Looking ahead, Marsh shared her excitement for turning 50 in June, planning extensive celebrations, and her upcoming role in the stage production of Single White Female.
