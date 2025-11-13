Lady Gaga reveals toll of award-winning A Star is Born role
- Lady Gaga revealed she experienced a mental health crisis during and after filming the 2018 musical drama A Star Is Born.
- She disclosed taking lithium, a mood disorder medication, while making the film, and later suffered a “psychotic break” that led to psychiatric care.
- The pop superstar cancelled the remaining dates of her 2018 Joanne world tour, initially citing severe pain from fibromyalgia, but later admitted to needing a break for her mental health.
- Gaga described a period where she “completely crashed” and felt lucky to be alive, with her sister noting a significant change in her.
- She now considers herself a “healthy, whole person”, crediting her recovery to support from her fiancé, Michael Polansky, and stating the experience influenced her upcoming album Mayhem.