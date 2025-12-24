Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Larry David falls out with comedian over Trump disagreement

Bill Maher hits out at ‘insulting’ Larry David for mocking his Trump dinner with Hitler comparison
  • Bill Maher has confirmed that he and Larry David are no longer friends following a political disagreement.
  • The rift originated from David's satirical essay, My Dinner with Adolf, which critiqued Maher's meeting with Donald Trump.
  • Maher had met with Donald Trump in April, subsequently describing the US president as 'gracious' and 'measured'.
  • David's essay, written from the perspective of a writer meeting Adolf Hitler, mocked Maher's comments about Donald Trump.
  • Maher defended his meeting with Donald Trump and criticised David's essay, calling it 'unhelpful and dumb' and questioning critics who refuse to engage with the US leader.
