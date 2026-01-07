Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscar-winner questions continued debate surrounding Hollywood

Oscars 2020: Laura Dern thanks her parents winning best actress for love story
  • Laura Dern has criticised the ongoing discussion surrounding "nepo babies" in Hollywood, labelling the debate "insane".
  • The Oscar-winning actor, daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, questioned why the term is not applied to other family businesses like butchers or milliners.
  • Dern noted that when she began her career, being from an acting family was seen as a "legacy story", but for the current generation, it has become an "embarrassing scarlet letter" due to social media.
  • Her own children, Ellery and Jaya, have also pursued careers in music and acting, respectively.
  • Dern also paid tribute to her mother's activism, highlighting how it influenced her own life and commitment to human and women's rights.
