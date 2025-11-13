Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lauren Sánchez praises Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Oscar-worthy’ performance in Christy

Christy Martin talks Sydney Sweeney portraying her in new film 'Christy'
  • Lauren Sánchez praised Sydney Sweeney's performance in the boxing biopic Christy, calling it “Oscar-worthy” amidst ongoing controversy surrounding the film.
  • Sánchez posted on Instagram on Wednesday that it is “one of the most powerful” movies she has ever seen.
  • Her comments followed actor Ruby Rose's social media rant, where Rose claimed she was originally attached to play Christy Martin and criticized Sweeney's portrayal, stating she “ruined the film.”
  • Boxing legend Christy Martin, the subject of the film, publicly defended Sweeney, stating the actress “worked her ass off” for the film and for her story, calling Sweeney her “friend and ally.”
  • Despite a disappointing box office debut, Sweeney, who also produced the film, expressed pride in its potential impact on women's lives, prioritizing its message over financial success.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in