Lewis Cope emotionally praises Strictly partner Katya Jones
- Former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones were unexpectedly eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday.
- The pair, who had recently topped the leaderboard, lost the dance-off to West End star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin.
- Cope credited Jones with helping him 'fall in love with life again' and dance, despite his family being 'gutted' by the result.
- An emotional Katya Jones described Cope as 'one of a kind' and expressed immense pride in their dedication, noting they stayed true to themselves.
- Amber Davies, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, and Karen Carney are the remaining semi-finalists, set to perform two routines each in the upcoming semi-final.