Strictly celebrity wins first perfect 40 score of the series
- Emmerdale star Lewis Cope and his partner Katya Jones achieved the first perfect score of 40 in the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.
- Their Couple’s Choice routine, performed to Radiohead’s Creep during Halloween Week, was an Underworld-themed dance.
- Judges, including notoriously harsh critic Craig Revel Horwood, highly praised the performance, with Anton Du Beke calling it "as good as any dance ever".
- Despite the acclaim, some viewers criticised Cope, alleging an unfair advantage due to his past dance experience, including roles in Billy Elliot and Sky One's Got to Dance.
- Cope refuted these claims, stating he trained as an actor and only danced briefly as a teenager, denying he is a "professional" dancer.