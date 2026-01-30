Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liam Neeson praises Joe Keery but admits he’s never seen Stranger Things

Liam Neeson forced to make Stranger Things confession in awkward Jimmy Fallon interview
  • Actor Liam Neeson appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday, 29 January.
  • He praised his Cold Storage co-star Joe Keery, describing him as the "modern day Cary Grant".
  • Neeson was then forced to confess he had never watched Keery's hit Netflix show, Stranger Things.
  • Host Jimmy Fallon jokingly told Neeson to "Lie to me" following the admission.
  • Their new film, Cold Storage, is scheduled for release in cinemas on 13 February.
