Liam Neeson praises Joe Keery but admits he’s never seen Stranger Things
- Actor Liam Neeson appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday, 29 January.
- He praised his Cold Storage co-star Joe Keery, describing him as the "modern day Cary Grant".
- Neeson was then forced to confess he had never watched Keery's hit Netflix show, Stranger Things.
- Host Jimmy Fallon jokingly told Neeson to "Lie to me" following the admission.
- Their new film, Cold Storage, is scheduled for release in cinemas on 13 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks