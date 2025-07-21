‘Taken’ actor reveals close bond with ex-Playboy model

Liam Neeson has expressed his strong admiration for Pamela Anderson, stating he is "madly in love" with her after they filmed the new Naked Gun movie together.

Neeson, 72, and Anderson, 57, developed a close bond while shooting the comedy spoof reboot, where Neeson portrays the son of Leslie Nielsen's character, Frank Drebin.

Anderson reciprocated the praise, describing Neeson as "the perfect gentleman" and crediting him with bringing out the best in her.

Despite their evident connection, both actors have dismissed any romance rumours, with Neeson indicating he is "done with dating" and Anderson affirming a sincere, lasting friendship.

The new Naked Gun film, directed by Akiva Schaffer, is set to be released on 1 August.