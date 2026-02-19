Liam Neeson fears for future of cinema amid streaming boom
- Liam Neeson has voiced significant apprehension about the future of cinema, fearing that traditional theatrical releases will be bypassed in favour of streaming platforms.
- The 73-year-old Northern Irish actor shared his concerns while promoting his latest film, Cold Storage, where he plays a seasoned bioterror operative.
- Neeson highlighted the changing landscape of Hollywood, including mergers and buyouts, and questioned what will happen to feature films.
- Despite his veteran status, Neeson expressed a keen interest in collaborating with emerging talent and praised his Cold Storage co-stars, Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell.
- The thriller, which centres on containing a dangerous parasitic fungus, is scheduled for release in UK cinemas this Friday.
