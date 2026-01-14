Classic BBC drama teased for revival despite broadcaster’s denial
- Co-creator Ashley Pharoah has hinted at a potential return for the Emmy-winning BBC drama Life on Mars, suggesting new episodes are close to being greenlit.
- Pharoah stated that 'something is stirring' in the show's world and that 'the Cortina isn't ready for the scrapyard just yet'.
- However, the BBC has confirmed it has 'no plans' for Life on Mars to return to the channel.
- A third series, titled Lazarus, in a continued tribute to David Bowie, has been in development for some time, but faced previous rejections from the BBC and streaming service Britbox due to concerns about 'reliving past glories' and 'financial hurdles'.
- If Lazarus goes ahead, it would see original characters Sam Tyler and Gene Hunt transported back to 1977.