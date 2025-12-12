Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Actor, 29, diagnosed with inflammatory disease after doctors dismissed mystery pain

Lili Reinhart gives an 'honest glimpse' into 'mysterious' health battle
  • Actor Lili Reinhart has been diagnosed with endometriosis following laparoscopic surgery last week.
  • Reinhart, best known for her role in Riverdale, revealed her pain was previously dismissed by several doctors, leading to misdiagnoses such as interstitial cystitis and adenomyosis.
  • She pursued laparoscopic surgery after consulting an endometriosis specialist, despite another gynaecologist suggesting she 'probably didn't have endo'.
  • Reinhart expressed feeling 'validated and relieved' by the diagnosis, stressing the importance of trusting one's body and advocating for oneself.
  • She highlighted that endometriosis is a widely misunderstood condition, often resulting in a significant delay between symptoms and a definitive surgical diagnosis.
