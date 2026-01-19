Lily Allen speaks out over truck incident which damaged her luxury car
- British singer Lily Allen revealed she was "happy to be alive" after a semi-truck forced her Porsche off the road.
- She shared pictures on Instagram of her damaged black luxury car, which had its paint scraped off the side and around the wheel.
- The incident occurred on Monday, with Allen joking about it being a "relatively good start to 2026."
- Fans expressed concern for the singer in the comments section of her Instagram post.
- Allen had recently purchased the Porsche 911 Carrera S, valued at around $150,000, at the end of 2025.