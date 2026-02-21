Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lily Allen confirms new relationship after high-profile divorce

  • Singer Lily Allen has seemingly confirmed her new relationship with Jonah Freud following her split from David Harbour.
  • Allen and Harbour were married from 2020 to 2025, with her album West End Girl, released last October, widely believed to be inspired by their break-up.
  • Rumours of Allen dating Freud, 28, began last November after they were spotted together, and they have since travelled to Rome and Paris.
  • Allen confirmed the relationship during a Grazia interview in Soho, London, where she said “my boyfriend!” when asked who she last texted.
  • Jonah Freud is a writer, researcher, and art director, known for his prominent family connections, including being the great-great-grandson of Sigmund Freud.
