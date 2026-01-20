Lily Allen involved in car accident as truck forces her off the road
- Lily Allen revealed she was involved in a car accident after a semi-truck forced her off the road.
- The British singer shared pictures on Instagram of her damaged black Porsche, stating she was "happy to be alive."
- The incident occurred on Monday, with Allen joking it was a "relatively good start to 2026" despite the collision.
- Fans expressed concern for the 40-year-old singer in the comments of her Instagram post.
- Allen had recently purchased the Porsche 911 Carrera S, which costs around $150,000, at the end of 2025.