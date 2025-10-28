Lily Allen’s viral home she owned with David Harbour goes on the market for $8 million
- The Brooklyn brownstone previously owned by Lily Allen and David Harbour is now on the market for $8 million.
- The listing appeared days after Allen released a new album that directly references the lavish four-story townhouse and their "brutal split".
- The couple purchased the property for $3.35 million in early 2021, with its current value reflecting an extravagant redesign by Billy Cotton and Ben Bischoff.
- The 19th-century home, located in Carroll Gardens, gained viral attention after an Architectural Digest feature in 2023, particularly for its unique decor like a carpeted bathroom.
- Following their separation, Harbour has returned to his West Village apartment, while Allen and her two daughters have relocated to London.