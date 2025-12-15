Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Designer denies affair with Lily Allen’s ex after album sparks cheating claims

Lily Allen joined on SNL by Dakota Johnson who plays infamous 'Madeline' in surprise cameo
  • Costume designer Natalie Tippett has denied allegations of a three-year affair with David Harbour, the ex-husband of singer Lily Allen.
  • The allegations stem from Allen's latest album, West End Girl, which features songs referencing a character named "Madeline" and implying Harbour violated an open marriage agreement.
  • Tippett, who worked with Harbour on a 2021 film, stated on Instagram that she was misquoted by a publication and never confirmed an affair.
  • She expressed feeling "extremely violated" by the association and subsequent threatening messages, asserting that Allen's narrative is false based on their private messages.
  • Allen previously described her album as a "mixture of fact and fiction", referring to "Madeline" as a "fictional character", with a voice message from "Madeline" reenacted by Dakota Johnson on Saturday Night Live.
