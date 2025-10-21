Lily Allen opens up on impact of previous drug and alcohol use
- Lily Allen reflected on her past drug and alcohol use, stating she would become a "bully" when drunk and high, using substances to cope with negative attention.
- The singer, who has been sober since 2019, emphasised that she does not miss drinking or drugs, as they are no longer part of her life.
- Allen announced her fifth album, West End Girl, which will detail her move to New York and explore events leading to her current life.
- The album was recorded over an intense 10-day period in Los Angeles following her recent separation from husband David Harbour.
- Following her separation, Allen entered a treatment facility due to intense despair and a near relapse, but now feels "OK" after finding a sponsor, attending daily meetings, and using medication and therapy.