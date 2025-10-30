Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lily Allen opens up on difficulties of dating after divorce

Related: Lily Allen shares behind-the-scenes video of new album recording
  • Pop star Lily Allen has released her first album in seven years, West End Girl, which delves into her recent divorce from US actor David Harbour.
  • The 40-year-old singer wrote and recorded the album in December, describing it as a blend of “truth” and “fantasy” that helped her process feelings about her split.
  • Allen revealed she was banned from the dating app Hinge for “impersonating myself” and said she finds dating apps particularly difficult during heartbreak.
  • The album's narrative addresses alleged infidelity, with Allen saying that she aimed for an empowering tone rather than sounding like a victim.
  • Allen also said that her activity on OnlyFans, where she has posted photos of her feet, decreased after her separation from Harbour.
