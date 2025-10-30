Lily Allen confirms UK tour with new West End Girl album
- Lily Allen has announced her first tour in seven years, scheduled for March 2026, to support her fifth studio album, West End Girl.
- The British pop star specifically chose theatre venues for the tour to perform the new songs in the order they appear on the record.
- The tour will commence in Glasgow and include stops in Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Cambridge, Bristol, and Cardiff, before concluding with two nights at the London Palladium.
- Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, 7 November at 10 am via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.
- Allen's new album, West End Girl, inspired by the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things and Marvel actor David Harbour, has received widespread critical acclaim for its vulnerability and storytelling.