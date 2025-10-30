Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lily Allen confirms UK tour with new West End Girl album

Lily Allen shares behind-the-scenes video of new album recording
  • Lily Allen has announced her first tour in seven years, scheduled for March 2026, to support her fifth studio album, West End Girl.
  • The British pop star specifically chose theatre venues for the tour to perform the new songs in the order they appear on the record.
  • The tour will commence in Glasgow and include stops in Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Cambridge, Bristol, and Cardiff, before concluding with two nights at the London Palladium.
  • Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, 7 November at 10 am via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.
  • Allen's new album, West End Girl, inspired by the breakdown of her marriage to Stranger Things and Marvel actor David Harbour, has received widespread critical acclaim for its vulnerability and storytelling.
In full

