Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham surprises actor filming Spice Girls TikTok skit

Victoria Beckham makes hilarious cameo in Lily Collins Spice Girls TikTok
  • Victoria Beckham made a surprise cameo in a TikTok video featuring Lily Collins.
  • The incident occurred backstage at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where Collins was appearing as a guest.
  • Collins was lip-syncing to the iconic Spice Girls song Wannabe when Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, unexpectedly walked past her.
  • The Emily in Paris actor expressed surprise and embarrassment at Beckham's sudden appearance.
  • Collins had previously been left speechless when her 'idol', Victoria Beckham, joined her on stage during the show.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in