Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan voices Maggie in The Simpsons
- Lindsay Lohan provided the voice for Maggie in a new episode of The Simpsons titled "Parahormonal Activity".
- Maggie, a character who seldom speaks, had her first word voiced by Elizabeth Taylor in 1992.
- The episode, which aired on Sunday, 14 December, is set in a future timeline.
- In the storyline, Bart announces his intention to drive himself to school.
- Maggie expresses her fears about Bart's driving, describing it as "wiggly" and anticipating negative reactions from other motorists.