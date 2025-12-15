Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan voices Maggie in The Simpsons

Lindsay Lohan voices Maggie in 'The Simpsons'
  • Lindsay Lohan provided the voice for Maggie in a new episode of The Simpsons titled "Parahormonal Activity".
  • Maggie, a character who seldom speaks, had her first word voiced by Elizabeth Taylor in 1992.
  • The episode, which aired on Sunday, 14 December, is set in a future timeline.
  • In the storyline, Bart announces his intention to drive himself to school.
  • Maggie expresses her fears about Bart's driving, describing it as "wiggly" and anticipating negative reactions from other motorists.
