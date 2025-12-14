Disney star to voice Maggie Simpson in upcoming episode
- Lindsay Lohan is set to voice Maggie Simpson in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.
- The character of Maggie rarely speaks, with her first word famously voiced by Elizabeth Taylor in 1992.
- The new episode, titled “Parahormonal Activity”, is set in the future and features a teenage Bart learning to drive.
- Lohan shared a teaser clip where Maggie speaks a full sentence, expressing fear about Bart's driving.
- Fans have noted the fitting nature of Lohan taking on a role previously associated with Taylor, given Lohan's portrayal of Taylor in the 2012 biopic Liz & Dick.