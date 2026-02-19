Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bafta winner cast as guest star in Line of Duty season 7

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar gives biggest hint yet of new series
  • Robert Carlyle has been cast in the forthcoming seventh series of the BBC drama Line of Duty.
  • Carlyle will portray Detective Constable Shaun Massie, a veteran marksman, whose boss, Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, faces accusations of being a sexual predator.
  • The show's lead trio, Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar, will return to investigate Gough in what is described as their “most sensitive case so far”.
  • The new series, set to begin filming in March in Belfast, will also revisit the controversial storyline surrounding the corrupt officer known as 'H'.
  • Carlyle is known for his roles in Trainspotting, The World is Not Enough, Human Trafficking and The Full Monty, for which he won a Bafta award for best actor in a leading role.
