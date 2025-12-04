I’m A Celebrity star makes surprising confession about partner
- Lisa Riley, known for playing Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, revealed her partner Al did not recognise her before they started dating, which she found appealing.
- During a conversation with rapper Aitch, Riley discussed “kiss and tells”, while Aitch shared an experience of being filmed in bed without consent and expressed a desire to have children.
- Jack Osbourne successfully completed the “Dangerous Discoveries” bushtucker trial, securing seven out of a possible eight stars.
- Osbourne struggled to find a star hidden in a hole containing toads, with one toad sitting directly on it, preventing him from achieving a perfect score.
- As the I'm A Celebrity camp numbers reduced to eight, Ruby Wax intentionally assigned social media star Angryginge two chores to create conflict with Aitch, and the fifth celebrity was voted out at the episode's conclusion.