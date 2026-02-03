Jesy Nelson opens the door to a Little Mix reunion
- Jesy Nelson, formerly of Little Mix, has expressed openness to a reconciliation with her former bandmates, stating she has "so much love for them and always will".
- She believes motherhood, having welcomed twin daughters in May 2025, has shifted her perspective, making her see things differently.
- Nelson acknowledged that the "majority of my time in Little Mix was incredible" despite the mental health toll it took on her.
- She recently reconnected with Simon Cowell after he reached out following her daughters' SMA1 (spinal muscular atrophy) diagnosis.
- Her former bandmates, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, have previously spoken about the "heartbreaking" distance and grief caused by her departure.
