Liza Minnelli pushes back at criticism over use of AI on her new song

  • Liza Minnelli has responded to criticism regarding the use of artificial intelligence in her new single, 'Kids Wait Till You Hear This'.
  • She clarified that AI was used for the song's musical arrangements, specifically a dance and deep-house style, and not to replicate or clone her voice.
  • Minnelli contributed spoken lines and shout-outs to the track, which is featured on The Eleven Album, a compilation by AI voice platform ElevenLabs.
  • The Broadway icon stated she would never permit ElevenLabs to copy her voice, dismissing 'trolls' who failed to understand the truth.
  • Minnelli explained her involvement was to use new tools for expression and to empower creators, noting that she is part of ElevenLabs' Iconic Voice Marketplace for licensed synthetic voices.
