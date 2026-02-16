Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Logan Paul’s rare Pikachu Pokémon card smashes world record

Logan Paul celebrates record-breaking Pokemon card sale
  • Logan Paul sold his rare Pikachu Illustrator card for a record-breaking $16.49 million (£12 million).
  • The sale established a new Guinness World Record for the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction.
  • Paul had originally purchased the card five years ago for $5.27 million (£3.86 million), making an estimated $8 million profit from the recent sale.
  • The card is one of only 39 ever created and was highly valued for its unblemished, Grade 10 condition.
  • The 42-day auction concluded with extended bidding, which Paul livestreamed to his YouTube subscribers, expressing his excitement over the final price.
