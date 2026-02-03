Loose Women panellist reduced to tears as she opens up about losing her son
- Brenda Edwards became emotional on Loose Women while discussing grief, prompted by Kelly Osbourne's candid comments at the Grammys.
- Edwards shared her personal struggle with grief following the sudden death of her son, Jamal Edwards, in 2022 at the age of 31.
- She admitted to initially saying 'I'm fine' after Jamal's passing, not wanting to burden others, but now finds comfort in hearing stories about him.
- Jamal, a music entrepreneur who founded SB.TV and received an MBE, died from a cardiac arrhythmia caused by cocaine and alcohol use.
- Edwards' fellow panellists, including Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha, offered comfort and support as she broke down during the discussion.
