Legal dispute forces Lord Of The Dance anniversary show to be cancelled

Riverdance performers Michael Flatley and Jean Butler premiere dance at 1994 Eurovision in Dublin
  • The Lord Of The Dance 30th-anniversary show, scheduled for this week at the Arena in Dublin, has been cancelled with immediate effect.
  • Switzer Consulting Limited, which owns the show and its intellectual property rights, announced the cancellation, citing an ongoing commercial and legal dispute.
  • The dispute involves a civil case brought by Switzer Consulting against choreographer Michael Flatley for alleged breach of contract related to a terms of service agreement.
  • Although a legal order blocking Flatley from engaging with the production was overturned by a Belfast court, Switzer stated they could not obtain the necessary assurances to proceed responsibly.
  • Switzer Consulting Limited expressed regret for the disappointment caused to fans and confirmed that ticket refunds will be administered by promoters and ticketing agents.
