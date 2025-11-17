Major 2026 music festival announces headliner
- Lorde has been confirmed as a headliner for All Points East 2026, leading a strong female-focused line-up for the East London festival.
- The New Zealand singer will perform on August 22, 2026, at Victoria Park, joined by artists including PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, Audrey Hobert, and Rose Gray.
- Other previously announced headliners for the festival include Deftones on August 23 and US rapper Tyler The Creator on August 28 and 29.
- Lorde recently commenced the UK leg of her Ultrasound World Tour, following the release of her fourth studio album, 'Virgin', in June.
- Tickets for All Points East will go on general sale from Thursday, November 20.