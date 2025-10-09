Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Louis Tomlinson reveals exact moment Niall Horan told him of Liam Payne’s death

Louis Tomlinson reveals moment he found out that Liam Payne had died
  • Louis Tomlinson revealed that his former bandmate Niall Horan informed him of Liam Payne's death.
  • Tomlinson shared this information during an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast on Thursday, 9 October 2025.
  • Liam Payne died on 16 October 2024, after falling from a balcony in Argentina.
  • Tomlinson expressed a similar feeling of grief and regret to that he experienced following his sister Félicité's accidental overdose in 2019.
  • Watch the video in full above.
