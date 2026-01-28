Louis Tomlinson gives candid interview on ‘really difficult’ Liam Payne loss
- Louis Tomlinson, former One Direction star, has spoken candidly about the profound emotional challenge of writing new music following the tragic death of his bandmate Liam Payne.
- During an interview with Zane Lowe, Tomlinson admitted that crafting songs for his latest album, How Did I Get Here?, about anything other than the devastating loss was “really difficult”.
- He explained that grief made writing love songs feel “unimportant” and confirmed that his new music contains both direct and subconscious references to Payne.
- Tomlinson discussed the track 'Dark To Light', widely believed to be about Payne, describing it as a deeply personal concept that gives him goosebumps every time he hears it.
- Liam Payne tragically died at 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, leading to a reunion of surviving One Direction members at his funeral.