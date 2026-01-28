Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Louis Tomlinson gives candid interview on ‘really difficult’ Liam Payne loss

One Direction singer Liam Payne dies aged 31
  • Louis Tomlinson, former One Direction star, has spoken candidly about the profound emotional challenge of writing new music following the tragic death of his bandmate Liam Payne.
  • During an interview with Zane Lowe, Tomlinson admitted that crafting songs for his latest album, How Did I Get Here?, about anything other than the devastating loss was “really difficult”.
  • He explained that grief made writing love songs feel “unimportant” and confirmed that his new music contains both direct and subconscious references to Payne.
  • Tomlinson discussed the track 'Dark To Light', widely believed to be about Payne, describing it as a deeply personal concept that gives him goosebumps every time he hears it.
  • Liam Payne tragically died at 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, leading to a reunion of surviving One Direction members at his funeral.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in