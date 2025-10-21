Iconic couple from reality TV show announce birth of son, Ezra
- Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, stars of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, have welcomed their first child, a son named Ezra William Hamilton.
- Ezra made his debut on 1 October, arriving earlier than planned due to an unexpected turn with preeclampsia.
- The couple shared the news on Instagram, stating they are "healing, resting, and soaking up all the love" after a few days in hospital.
- They had announced their pregnancy in May after four years of trying to conceive and previously discussed their fertility struggles and IVF on their podcast.
- Pre-eclampsia is a condition affecting some pregnant women, characterised by high blood pressure and protein in the urine.