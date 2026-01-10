Love Island spin-off filming postponed as set evacuated
- Filming for the new series of Love Island: All Stars has been postponed due to a wildfire near the production villa in Franschhoek, South Africa.
- The cast, host Maya Jama, and production crew were evacuated from the site as a precautionary measure for safety reasons.
- A source indicated that filming was cancelled for the day, with hopes to resume tomorrow, but acknowledged it creates a “huge headache” for the planned launch on Monday, 12 January.
- ITV confirmed the evacuation, stating it was due to an ongoing wildfire in the area.
- Love Island: All Stars is a spin-off featuring past contestants, including former winners Millie Court and Jess Harding.