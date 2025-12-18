Love Island fan favorite couple ‘Nicolandria’ stun on magazine cover
- Love Island USA Season 7's Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, known as "Nicolandria” stunned on the December cover of Glamour magazine.
- Olandria donned a floor-length Hervé Léger dress while holding a large red bow, while Nic wore a classic black tux covered in Christmas lights.
- In another cover shot, the couple wore holiday sweaters while embracing.
- The couple spent much of season 7 dating other islanders but continued to be pushed together during challenges and by America voting.
- The couple ended the season in second place, coming just behind winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales – who have since broken up.