Love Island couple announce engagement after romantic Australian proposal

Love Island stars engaged after weeks of secrecy
  • Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Wynter, who appeared in the 2023 series, have announced their engagement.
  • The couple revealed on Sunday, 4 January 2026, that Young proposed to Wynter last month in Tasmania, Australia.
  • The proposal took place on 9 December 2025, with photos shared by the couple.
  • They kept the engagement a secret for several weeks to celebrate privately with Wynter's family.
  • Young disclosed he had been planning the proposal for over a year, stating the secrecy was challenging but worthwhile.
