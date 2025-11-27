Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Romance-mystery debut novel wins Waterstones Book of the Year

Lucy Steeds also secured the 2025 Waterstones’ Debut Fiction Prize
Lucy Steeds also secured the 2025 Waterstones’ Debut Fiction Prize (Ryan Phillips/PA)
  • Lucy Steeds' romantic-mystery debut novel, The Artist, has been crowned the 2025 Waterstones Book of the Year.
  • Set in the 1920s in southern France, the novel explores the escalating tensions between an enigmatic painter, his niece and a British journalist.
  • Steeds, a London-based author who began writing the book while living in France, also secured the 2025 Waterstones’ Debut Fiction Prize.
  • The 2025 Waterstones Children’s Book of the Year was awarded to Bafta-winning animation director Mikey Please for his debut picture book, The Cafe At The Edge Of The Woods.
  • Chef Tim Siadatan, co-owner of London restaurants Trullo and Padella, received the Waterstones Gift of the Year 2025 for his pasta book, Padella.
