Macaulay Culkin posts heart-wrenching Catherine O’Hara tribute after her death
- Macaulay Culkin has posted a heartwrenching tribute to Catherine O’Hara after her death at age 71.
- “Mama. I thought we had time,” Culkin wrote. “I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say.”
- “I love you. I’ll see you later,” he added alongside two photos, one of him and O’Hara in Home Alone and the second from their 2023 reunion on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- O’Hara died Friday after a brief illness, her manager said. Further details about her cause of death weren’t immediately released.
- O’Hara‘s The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal also shared a tribute with a photo of the pair together and the caption, “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always. The one and ONLY Catherine O’Hara.”
