Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Macaulay Culkin posts heart-wrenching Catherine O’Hara tribute after her death

Catherine O'Hara makes final red carpet appearance
  • Macaulay Culkin has posted a heartwrenching tribute to Catherine O’Hara after her death at age 71.
  • “Mama. I thought we had time,” Culkin wrote. “I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say.”
  • “I love you. I’ll see you later,” he added alongside two photos, one of him and O’Hara in Home Alone and the second from their 2023 reunion on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
  • O’Hara died Friday after a brief illness, her manager said. Further details about her cause of death weren’t immediately released.
  • O’Hara‘s The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal also shared a tribute with a photo of the pair together and the caption, “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always. The one and ONLY Catherine O’Hara.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in