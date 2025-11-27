What time is Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and who is performing?
- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8.30am Eastern time, airing simultaneously across all time zones.
- Viewers can watch the parade on NBC, stream it live on Peacock, or catch a Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo, with an encore telecast at 2pm EST/PST.
- Last year's parade attracted over 31 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, marking its largest audience ever.
- The weather forecast predicts a high of 48 degrees and partly cloudy conditions with winds up to 13 mph; full-size balloons are restricted if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts surpass 35 mph.
- This year's performers include Cynthia Erivo, Ciara, Foreigner, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Busta Rhymes, Mickey Guyton, Teyana, and the fictional girl group HUNTR/X, alongside other notable guests.